This year’s Territorial Cup marks the start of a new chapter in the Arizona-Arizona State rivalry. It’s Kevin Sumlin vs. Herm Edwards, Part 1.
Their predecessors, Rich Rodriguez and Todd Graham, started and ended their tenures at about the same time. They squared off six times, from 2012-17. ASU won four of those meetings. Here’s a quick look back at how they unfolded:
2012: ASU 41, Arizona 34
Key sequence: The Wildcats held a 27-17 lead entering the fourth quarter. A Sun Devils field goal made it 27-20, and a Matt Scott fumble led to the tying touchdown. ASU would score 24 straight points in all.
Statistical standout: ASU tailback Marion Grice – 18 carries, 156 yards, 3 TDs; 1 catch, 18 yards
Quotable: "I love our kids, and I'm really proud of our seniors. But I'm disappointed we lost, and the kids are too.” – Rodriguez
2013: No. 12 ASU 58, Arizona 21
Key sequence: The Sun Devils dominated from the outset, racing to a 27-0 lead less than halfway through the second quarter. Ka’Deem Carey’s 8-yard touchdown run made it a two-score game early in the third, but the Wildcats never got closer than 16 points against the Pac-12 South champs.
Statistical standout: ASU tailback D.J. Foster – 23 carries, 130 yards, 2 TDs; 2 catches, 26 yards
Quotable: "The advantage to play at home, you can't put a price tag on that -- it's huge. There's no question we play our best football here." - Graham
2014: No. 11 Arizona 42, No. 13 ASU 35
Key sequence: The game was tied at 21 at halftime before a pair of Nick Wilson touchdown runs – his second and third of the game, from 1 and 72 yards – gave the Wildcats a 35-21 lead. Arizona would hang on to secure its first Pac-12 South title.
Statistical standout: Wilson – 24 carries, 178 yards, 3 TDs
Quotable: “I didn't know if this would happen in Year 3. But I knew it could happen, otherwise I wouldn't have come here. This is the perfect environment to build one of the best programs in the country. We aren't there yet, but we're on our way.” – Rodriguez
2015: ASU 52, Arizona 37
Key sequence: After the Wildcats trimmed what once had been a 21-point deficit to eight on a touchdown pass from Brandon Dawkins to Tyrell Johnson midway through the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils pulled away. Pick-sixes on consecutive series, by Kareem Orr and Lloyd Carrington, bumped ASU’s lead to 22.
Statistical standout: ASU quarterback Mike Bercovici – 21 of 32, 316 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 7 carries, 3 yards, 1 TD
Quotable: "We'll be all right. You don't want the taste of losing, but you learn from both. We've got to get better." - Rodriguez
2016: Arizona 56, ASU 35
Key sequence: After the Sun Devils made it a seven-point game midway through the third quarter, the Wildcats put together two scoring drives and a pair of defensive stops. Fifty-plus-yard runs by Samaji Grant and Dawkins set up short TDs by Zach Green on a night when Arizona rushed for a school-record 511 yards and broke an eight-game losing streak.
Statistical standout: Dawkins – 3 of 8, 77 yards, 1 TD; 12 carries, 183 yards, 2 TDs
Quotable: “It doesn’t make up for a tough season, but it’s a great night. It’s a great night to be an Arizona Wildcat.” – Rodriguez
2017: ASU 42, Arizona 30
Key sequence: The Wildcats led 24-14 late in the second quarter. On the last play of the first half, QB Khalil Tate got hurt attempting a Hail May pass. A blocked punt and a Dawkins interception in the third quarter set up a pair of Sun Devils touchdowns and gave them a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Statistical standout: ASU tailback Demario Richard – 22 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs
Quotable: “I’m proud of Sun Devil Nation. Man, they were awesome tonight. What a great atmosphere. Got that cup back where it belongs.” - Graham