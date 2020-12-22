With the new year upon us, invest in eternity

“Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6:19–21)
As you close out this Christmas week, you are already thinking about the next event on your calendar, New Years. Dec. 31 will be a day that you can enjoy starting another chapter in your life.
This time of year is surrounded by New Year’s resolutions by all of us wanting to make changes in our lives. You may be making resolutions surrounding your health, family, finances, or even starting a new hobby. All of these are good uses of your time, but what if you could get a greater return on your investment?
Imagine if you had the opportunity to make an investment that returned a profit and it would never depreciate in value? Maybe you are like me, in that I have spent a lot of time trying to learn new skills. As I look back on the time that I invested in these pursuits, I reflect on what Jesus commanded everyone in Matthew 6. Do the pursuits of your life even matter when thinking about heaven?
There was a wise man who I met in my 20s who told me that there are two things on this world that are eternal: the Word of God (also known as the Bible) and the souls of men. This statement should make you pause and think. Will the money that you save for your 401k make a difference in heaven? What about the work shift that takes you away from your family? Maybe you cannot think of anything that your life impacted that will remain into eternity. If not, then you need to make a change.
Decide to invest time in the Bible.
Any time that you spend around the Bible is profitable because the Word of God is eternal. (Matthew 24:35) Whether you are reading the Bible, studying it, or memorizing a verse, the time you spend in the Bible is never wasted. The Bible has a way of entering into your life so that it can guide you. (Psalm 119:105) As you spend time memorizing the Bible, it will also keep you from breaking God’s law. (Psalm 119:11) More time with the Bible will not be a waste but rather an investment into eternity.
Decide to make an investment in a person’s life.
Every person is loved by God and has a limited amount of time to walk upon this Earth. (Hebrews 9:27) Understanding that you have a confined time on the Earth should motivate you to reach out and impact other people right now. People might not be on Earth forever, but they will spend eternity somewhere according to Jesus. (Luke 16:19-31) This is why we need to share the love and story of Jesus with as many people as possible so that they can understand how to be with God in heaven. (John 3)
As you reflect on what you would like 2021 to look like, remember to invest your time into things that will last for eternity.