Within the charm of a historic neighborhood

The charming Barrio Viejo neighborhood, just south of downtown, is filled with the brightest of adobe buildings. It’s said to be among the oldest neighborhoods in Tucson. In the 1960s, part of the neighborhood was demolished for the construction of La Placita Village and the Tucson Convention Center.
Another quaint area is the historic Presidio District, which has a centuries-old history. The district sits near the northern portion of downtown.
Businesses tucked into the district include La Cocina, the Presidio Museum and the Tucson Museum of Art.