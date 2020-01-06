WNIT champions

A no-brainer to put on this list, but the circumstances surrounding Arizona’s resounding 56-42 win over Northwestern gave it that much more reason to commemorate.
McKale Center sold-out at a capacity of 14,644 which broke a Pac-12 and program record for attendance at a women’s basketball game.
Barnes captured a WNIT Championship as both a player (1996) and coach at UA.
Aari McDonald was named tournament MVP and was the fourth player in Pac-12 history to score at least 800 points in a season.
The six games Arizona hosted during the WNIT generated a net profit of $106,051.