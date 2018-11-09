History: Good and excellent ratings since opening in 2015, but the site was temporarily shut down by the health department on Sept. 19 over unsafe food temperatures and “grossly unsanitary conditions.” The site also failed an Oct. 1 inspection.
What the inspector saw: Roof leaks in kitchen and dining room; numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including salmon sushi, tempura crab, raw chicken and shrimp, cooked noodles, hard-boiled eggs, pineapple and cucumber salad; raw shrimp was dripping juice onto cooked egg rolls; mold build-up on ice machine; bleach stored near bowl of thawing fish had “bleach dripping down the bottle onto the bowl;” employees dispensed ice with dirty hands; employee used un-sanitized knife to prepare food.
Follow-up: Passed a follow-up inspection Oct. 11.
Comments: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.