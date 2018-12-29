There wasn't much action in the first three quarters of the 2018 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, but the ending certainly didn't disappoint.
After being held to 98 yards of offense through the first three quarters, Nevada was able to escape with a 16-13 win over Arkansas State in overtime to claim the program's second Arizona Bowl title.
Nevada walk-on wide receiver Ben Putman caught four passes for 114 yards and had arguably the biggest play of the game, a 44-yard reception that put the Wolf Pack on the 1-yard line, which led to a go-ahead touchdown.
Nevada head coach Jay Norvell awarded Putman a scholarship during the trophy presentation after the game. Both the Wolf Pack and Red Wolves ended their season with an 8-5 record.
Here are postgame videos from the wild afternoon at Arizona Stadium.