Crews were preparing for a concrete pour Wednesday at North Stone and East Toole avenues as part of Phase 3 of the Downtown Links project that will connect Barraza-Aviation Parkway and Interstate 10. Crews paved the intersection after installing a storm drain and catch basins to help alleviate flooding on Stone. The intersection is expected to be partially open later this week, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.
Work progresses on Downtown Links
