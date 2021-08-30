 Skip to main content
Worked air traffic control that day

I was an air traffic controller at Tucson Approach Control. I was working the departure sector for Tucson International Airport and Davis-Monthan. One of my co-workers came in and said, "a plane just plowed into the World Trade Center." My first thought was low clouds, a pilot got disoriented and hit the building. A few minutes later he came back and said another plane hit the other building. A few moments later the phones started ringing off the wall. Numerous messages appeared on computer screens. The supervisor then said everything was grounded until further notice. Our facility here in Tucson was not impacted as extensively as the ones back east. Within the hour we had F16s flying overhead in a combat patrol.

