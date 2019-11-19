WORKOUT IDEAS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Chair Yoga for Cancer — Banner UMC Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. Teacher Shraddha Hilda Oropeza is certified in Yoga for Cancer Patients and in Healing Emphasis Yoga Therapy. Ages 18 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Nov. 25. Free first class; $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Closed Nov. 28. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Closed Nov. 28. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $20. 299-3000. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Tuesday’s Lantern Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga at The JCC (Jewish Community Center) — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 26. $20. 299-3000. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 30. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 8-9 a.m. Dec. 1. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Dec. 1. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, but other than that it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays (closed Nov. 30); 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Teens/Adults 13+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road Suite 2105. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes teens/adults with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 13 and up. 11 a.m.- noon. Saturdays; 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Desert Rain Zen Weekly Sit — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute sits with a brief walking mediation in between, followed by tea and talk. Chairs available for those who aren't comfortable sitting on cushions. 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Thanksgiving Cross Country Classic — Reid Park (Ramada 10), Country Club and 22nd St. Work up an unforgettable Thanksgiving appetite with a European-style 5K or 1.5 Mile Fun Run. Separate men's and women's events create a fun opportunity to cheer on friends and family as they hurdle hay bales and water jumps. Team division available. 8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. $30. 325-5097. azroadrunners.org.
Belly Dance Fitness class — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Bring water. Class is usually done barefoot, you can wear socks, etc. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.