VISUAL ARTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Openings
Works on Paper Art Exhibit by Nancy Drigotas — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. An abstract look at nature and the universe on paper from paintings and monotypes. Dec. 1-31. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Artists’ Books: Focus on Photography — The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Poetry and photographs on various subjects. Dec. 7-Feb. 16. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Et Cetera
Lecture with Cassils — Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road. Cassils will discuss their artistic practice and upcoming performance with MOCA. 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 29. 624-5019. moca-tucson.org.
Encaustic Painting and Collage Workshop — Blue Raven Art School, 720 E. Prince Road. Explanations of tools, materials, and techniques. Bring collage materials including photographs and 2 dimensional personal keepsakes. All other materials will be provided. Lunch is not included. Pre-registration required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30. $145. 623-1003. blueravenartschool.com.
Creative Bead Workshop — Blue Raven Art School. Create or repair your jewelry with teacher assistance. Pre-registration required. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1. $40. 982-2596. blueravenartschool.com.
Japanese-Style Gift Wrapping Workshop — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Learn to wrap using furoshiki, colorful and elaborately knotted squares of printed cotton cloth. Cost includes all materials. Email yume.gardens@gmail.com to RSVP. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 1. $25. 303-3945. yumegardens.org.
Getting Acquainted with Watercolor — TPS Art Center, 2447 N. Los Altos. Explore the attributes of watercolor paints with Stacy Egan. Ages 16 and up. 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15. $130. 477-7035. artverveacademy.com.
GPD Toy Train Museum Holiday Open House — Gadsden Pacific Division Toy Train Operating Museum, 3975 N. Miller Ave. Indoor and outdoor toy train layouts. Nine unique layouts, educational trains exhibits including a caboose and a kid operated "Thomas the Tank Engine" layout. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. 888-2222.
LGBTQ: A History in Arizona — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Multi-media presentation with music, video clips, still photos and Marshall Shore storytelling. 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
Holiday Art Walk benefitting Pima Animal Care Center — Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Shop hand-curated southwest gifts, ornaments and décor. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. 615-3001. madaras.com.
Make 'n Take: Double Stranded Bracelet with Vivian Enos — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Create a bone bracelet to take home. Call to register. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5285.
Friday Art Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. University of Arizona art docent Tammy Bearden discusses surrealism. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. 594-5420. library.pima.gov.
Holiday Gala: Pottery Show and Sale — Tucson Clay Co-op Gallery, Studio & School, 3326 N. Dodge Blvd. Faculty/student show and sale of fine functional pottery and one-of-a-kind art work. Refreshments and music. 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7. 1-917-705-3803. tucsonclayco-op.com.