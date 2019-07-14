ISRAEL
Minister’s remarks on gays widely condemned
JERUSALEM — Israel’s new education minister’s remarks in favor of “conversion therapy,” a controversial technique that seeks to turn gays into heterosexuals, came under widespread criticism and led hundreds to protest Sunday.
Rafi Peretz, who leads a small religious nationalist party, said in a televised interview over the weekend that he supports conversion therapy and has performed it. The statement was attacked across the political system, including by the prime minister and other members of the government.
It was Peretz’s second major controversy in just a month on the job. Last week, he elicited uproar, particularly from overseas Jews, when he compared intermarriage between Jews and non-Jews to a second “Holocaust.”
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
UK says seized Iranian oil tanker could be released
DUBAI — Britain will facilitate the release of a seized Iranian tanker if Iran can provide guarantees the vessel would not breach European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, Britain’s top diplomat said, as European nations called for new talks to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf.
The comments by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt late Saturday could help de-escalate tensions that have spiked in recent days.
In apparent retaliation for the seized tanker, Iranian paramilitary vessels tried to impede the passage of a British oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, only turning away after receiving “verbal warnings” from a British navy vessel accompanying the ship, the British government said.
IRAN
Iran says ready to negotiate if US lifts sanctions
TEHRAN — Iran’s president says his country is ready to negotiate with the United States if Washington lifts its economic sanctions.
Hassan Rouhani’s official website on Sunday quoted him as saying, “The moment you stop sanctions and bullying, we are ready to negotiate.”
Regional tensions have spiked a year after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The U.S. has since re-imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports, exacerbating an economic crisis that’s sent its currency plummeting.
India
India’s first attempted moon landing heralds a new global space race
In early September, if all goes according to plan, an unmanned Indian spacecraft will touch down where none has landed before: less than 400 miles from the forbidding south pole of the moon.
The historic Chandrayaan-2 mission is expected to gather detailed information about water frozen inside large, shadowy craters pocking the rugged lunar surface, discoveries that could be crucial to realizing the vision of humans living on the moon.
Built entirely with homegrown expertise and technology, and for the relatively low price of about $140 million, the mission is a milestone for India’s scientific ambitions – and heralds a growing global space race.
FRANCE
France trumpets shared European defense on Bastille Day
PARIS — France’s annual Bastille Day celebration became a showcase for European defense cooperation Sunday as other national leaders joined President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to inspect the troops marching in the country’s annual military parade.
Flags of the 10 European countries that are in a joint military pact spearheaded by Macron last year led contingents of French and foreign armed forces from the Arc de Triomphe down the Champs-Elysees avenue.
GUATEMALA
Guatemala to reschedule meeting between Morales and Trump
GUATEMALA CITY — A meeting between U.S. President Trump and his Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales over a potential “safe third country” agreement for asylum seekers has been canceled, Guatemala’s office of the presidency said Sunday.
The presidency said that the meeting would be rescheduled because the Constitutional Court has not yet ruled on legal appeals aimed at preventing Morales from acceding to Trump’s requests. The meeting had been set to take place Monday.
