History: Good and excellent scores for 10-plus years until 2018. Since then, three out of five inspections had negative findings, most recently a probation rating on June 17.
What the inspector saw: Hot dogs, grilled chicken, sour cream, salsa and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; numerous food containers broken or damaged; heavy food debris inside oven; sanitizing sink directly connected to grease trap.
Follow-up: Passed reinspection June 27.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.