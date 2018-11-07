WHAT: An unusual poster from a known private collection brought $9,375 when it sold early this year at Swann Galleries.
In 1942-43, years before Israel's first war for independence (it was not a new state yet), Palestine was under British Mandate. Then, the country relied on volunteers in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) to assist the British Army, especially as Germany expanded its power into North Africa.
At first, only male volunteers were accepted. After urging by the Women's Council of the Jewish Agency, British authorities agreed to accept women as well. By 1943, several branches, including the ATS, had women in training. Almost 5,000 Palestinian female volunteers between the ages of 20 and 45 years old answered the call.
MORE: Part of a large-scale recruitment effort, the circa 1943 poster was produced by the Shamir Brothers, who were responsible for a variety of eye-catching advertising, propaganda and recruitment posters throughout the 1930s to the present. Shamir posters, all with the message in Hebrew, are highly collectible today.
The poster message translates to, "You Can Shorten the Road to Victory, Join the A.T.S." It also features the year 1943.
SMART COLLECTORS KNOW: Presale estimate was $4,000 to $6,000. Chalk the high selling price up to popularity of the cause and visual appeal. Add to that the rarity of a female figure in uniform, the pivotal role of the A.T.S., and the legion of collectors who hunt Shamir posters and/or material from early struggles for Israel.
HOT TIP: Measuring 25.5 inches by 19 inches, the poster has damage including repaired tears, abrasions or scuffs, and restoration at both edges as well as in the image. The catalog also lists repaired pin holes in the corners.
Contrary to the classic rule of collecting, where condition is paramount, usage wear on this poster is not only tolerable, but it indicates that the item contributed to the cause.
BOTTOM LINE: This poster hits all the right buttons for the appropriate collector.