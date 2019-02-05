Arizona hasn't been in this position in several years under Sean Miller.
The Wildcats are playing Chase Jeter who hasn't been 100 percent healthy since dealing with a back injury from the Oregon State game three weeks ago and didn't appear in Arizona's trip to Los Angeles while competing at "40 percent" against ASU last week.
Recently, freshman guard Brandon Williams missed the ASU game with a right knee injury, the same one he had surgery on in January 2017 to correct a congenital issue in which bone beneath the cartilage of a joint dies due to lack of blood flow, known as osteochondritis dissecans.
According to Miller on his radio show Monday night, Williams will miss this week as the Wildcats prepare to battle Washington and Washington State.
While the Cats are handling injuries, they're also riding a three-game skid for the first time in conference play since Miller's first season in 2009-10. Washington, who still remains undefeated in Pac-12 play (18-4, 9-0), comes to Tucson on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tipoff at McKale Center.
Miller and Ryan Luther held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, here's what they had to say.