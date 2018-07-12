You’ve probably seen those videos on Facebook of folks overseas, specifically Thailand, making rolled ice cream. They start with a below-freezing steel plate. On top of that goes milk and flavor add-ins of your choice — fruit, cereal, candy, you name it.
The add-ins are chopped and stirred until the mixture reaches ice cream consistency. It’s then spread across the plate and rolled into ice cream cylinders.
That’s what Wrap N’ Roll offers. That, and sandwich wraps. But we’re only here to talk about the ice cream.
“I took a trip to the Middle East, and they had a mini stand where they were serving ice cream rolls,” owner Omar Elfarmaoui says. “It was my first time trying it, and I loved it.”
He loved it so much that he wanted to bring the concept to Tucson. At the time, he was only 19. But after about a year, he opened up the shop with help from Ari Baban from the Mediterranean restaurant Za’atar.
“The best thing is that you can see the ice cream being made in front of you,” Elfarmaoui says. “Just watching how the ice cream is being made really catches people’s eyes.”
Elfarmaoui says the most popular mix-ins are cheesecake, Oreos and Nutella, though they offer a total of 17 sweets and eight fruits to try.