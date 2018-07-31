On any given weekend in Tucson, signs for garage, carport and yard sales line the city's main thoroughfares (Broadway, Speedway, 22nd), beckoning bargain hunters to stop through for lamps, desks, beds, tables and tchotchkes at "gotta-get-rid-of-it" prices.
It's not terribly difficult to find sales without formal guidance (the signs, remember?), but true hunters turn to the garage sale section on Craigslist to get a more complete rundown. Sales posted on the site will often provide a general description and photos of what you can expect to find.
Expect most sales to take place on Friday and Saturday mornings in Tucson.