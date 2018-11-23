The Desert Storm defense will go down as one of the best units on either side of the ball in Arizona history. And for good reason — The Wildcats didn’t allow more than 14 points in any of the first five games and would eventually shut out then No. 10-Miami, 29-0, in the Fiesta Bowl. Not a bad run for Rob Waldrop, Brant Boyer and Co.
But on No. 26, 1993, the Wildcats had one of the best performances in Territorial Cup history, a 34-20 win, which sealed a then-program-best nine wins. All it took from the Wildcats was a 27-point second half. And that, after gaining just 17 yards in the first quarter. Billy Johnson led the way with 106 yards on 11 carries after halftime, and Arizona clinched its best regular season in team history up to that point.
The Next Day’s Headline: “On-target White scorches Devils”
They said it then: “More than anything, we wanted to beat ASU,” head coach Dick Tomey said. “We were tired of all the talk and of nobody believing we come win this football game but the guys in our locker room.”
Greg Hansen said it then: “Of all the places to find an Arizona football team, this was the most unlikely: In the winner’s locker room at Sun Devil Stadium, surrounded by men who would beg the Wildcats to be in their $3.1 million New Year’s Day bowl game. ‘It’s the only time we’ve ever been in first place at the end of the year,’ Tomey said. 'Snowball 1, Hell 0.'"