With an offense led by a pair of potent backs in Nic Grigsby and Keola Antolin and the dangerous Willie Tuitama at quarterback, plus a little guy named Rob Gronkowski, not to mention a defensive unit that featured several future NFL players, the Wildcats were a bit of a disappointment a decade ago. After a 4-1 start, the Wildcats were just 6-5 when they met the Sun Devils at home. ASU may have been an even bigger disappointment at 5-6. But Arizona may as well have won the Super Bowl by preventing the Sun Devils from a postseason appearance as the Wildcats won, 31-10, in front of the then-sixth biggest crowd in Arizona Stadium (58,704 in attendance). UA broke things open with a 21-0 third quarter, as Tuitama found Delashaun Dean for a 10-yard touchdown, Grigsby scored a 12-yard touchdown run and Mike Thomas followed up with a 52-yard interception return for touchdown in a five-minute stretch.
Arizona would advance to the Las Vegas Bowl, where it would beat BYU 31-21.
The Next Day’s Headline: “Deal Wildcats In”
We said it then: “Arizona’s football players were exiting Arizona Stadium following their 31-10 win over Arizona State when the thank-yous start.”
“Thank you Robby,” one fan screamed at tight end Rob Gronkowski.
“Thank you, No. 57,” another bellowed at walk-on linebacker Jeremy Samoy.
“Number 75!” a third fan screamed at Joe Longacre, “Thanks.”
The Arizona Wildcats took back the Territorial Cup, officially ended their decade-long streak of mediocrity, and gave fans something to celebrate Saturday, routing rival Arizona State behind a rousing, second-half comeback.”
Greg Hansen said it then: “There’s a punt. Money Mike Thomas is gone. Home run. You haven’t had so much fun since 1998. You’re hugging the loudmouthed fan you have hated for all these years. It’s Arizona 28, ASU 10 and the frustration and heartache of 10 seasons are forgotten.”