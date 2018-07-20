The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating their 20th year as a MLB franchise, and it's been quite the two decades for the snakes.
In that span, the D-backs have won five National League West titles, changed the name of the stadium from Bank One Ballpark (BOB) to Chase Field, won the NL pennant and, of course, brought home the franchise's first World Series in 2001 after beating the New York Yankees in seven games.
On Friday, the Diamondbacks announced their 20th anniversary team. The 16 members of the team will be honored during a special pregame ceremony prior to their matchup against the San Francisco Giants on August 4. Check out who's on the team: