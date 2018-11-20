CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Gabriel Ayala Quintet — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Jazz and flamenco guitarist. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30. $10 in advance; $15 day of. 207-2429.
YO Music from the Heart of Japan and the Spirit of India — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Ancient traditions of Japan and India. Yutaka Oyama on Shamisen, virtuoso Akihisa Kominato on Shakuhachi (bamboo flute) and Ty Burhoe on tabla. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. $20. 399-1750.
My Bloom with Sharman Nittoli — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. An original collection of songs and stories about her journey to a rewarding, fulfilling life. Reservations suggested. 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Donations accepted. 1-973-856-1392.
Jazz Guild Jam — The Jazz Guild of Tucson, 35 E. Toole Ave. Proceeds benefit Pay it Forward Tucson. 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. $10. 661-6505.
Baracutanga Dance Extravaganza — Monterey Court. A seven-piece band representing four different countries (Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, USA) that prides itself on arranging traditional South American rhythms in new and interesting ways. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 7. $15. 207-2429.
Popular, rock, country
Joe Bourne: The music of Lou Rawls and Sam Cook — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. 399-1750.
An evening with Bruce Hornsby — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30. $34-$84. 547-3040.
Jammin' at the Lowe House — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Musicians, singers, writers, beginners or advanced and have an instrument. Gathering to meet, collaborate and jam. Register on Facebook by clicking on Events on the left side at facebook.com/TubacLoweHouseArtistsResidency/. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 1-973-856-1392.
Peter, Paul and Mary Christmas Experience, with Rick Doughtery — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Folk. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1. $25. 529-1000.
So This is Christmas - A Holiday Spectacular — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Songs, Christmas trees and real snowfall. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 3. $30. 825-2818.
Nick McBlaine and Log Train — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk guitarist and fiddler. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Free. 207-2429.
Doing It Right: The Metros Band — CPAC. Soul, jazz, rock and R&B. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5. $15. 399-1750.
Paul Green & the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues and jazz. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. 207-2429.
First Friday Music with Paul Charles — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Piedmont-style country blues and traditional folk music. 1-2 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5295.
Beatles for Sale: Lennon and McCartney Revisited — Community Performance and Art Center. Reincarnated performance of what the Beatles actually did live. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7. $25. 399-1750.
Trace Bundy the Acoustic Ninja — Fox Tucson Theatre. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7. $27-$47. 547-3040.