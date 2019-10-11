FITNESS
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Intermediate Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Casas Adobes Congregational Church, 6801 N. Oracle Road. May be done standing or seated. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16. $10. 742-4600.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Oct. 16. $30 for five classes. 465-2890.
Tai Chi Sun 73 Forms — St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway. Open to all ages and experience levels. 6:15-7 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 465-6561.
Beginning Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. 11 a.m.-noon. Oct. 18. $36. 742-4600. webcms.pima.gov.
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
YOGA
Chair Yoga for Cancer — Banner UMC Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. Teacher Shraddha Hilda Oropeza is certified in Yoga for Cancer Patients and in Healing Emphasis Yoga Therapy. Ages 18 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Oct. 14. Free first class; $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga — Church of the Painted Hills, 3295 W. Speedway. Seniors welcome. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 15. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $20. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Chair Yoga — Tanque Verde Lutheran Church (chapel room), 11200 E. Sundance Drive. This class is taught by a retired nurse/nurse educator and geared toward a mature audience. 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. $8. 1-603-365-7828. sarahparentyoga.com.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 19. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Sunday Morning Goat Yoga — Udall Park 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Ages 10 and up. 8-9 a.m. Oct. 20. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Cat Yoga — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St. Bring a mat, we'll provide the cats. Register in advance. Ages 16 and up. 1-2:15 p.m. Oct. 20. $15. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, but other than that it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness, 5671 N. Oracle Road, Suite 2101. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Martial Arts for MINIs — Studio Axe, 2920 E. Broadway. Ages 3-6. 10-10:45 a.m. Saturdays. Free first class; $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Aerial Silks Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road.Ages 16 and up. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays; 6:45-7:45 p.m. Mondays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Walk 4 Freedom — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Walk/run to help raise awareness about the exploitation of children and to raise funds for our Power Over Predators prevention program. 8 a.m.-noon. Oct. 19. $25. 917-6528. soldnomore.org.