We’ve all had it happen: You hear about a book and go to your local library to find it, but dozens of people are ahead of you on the waitlist. Don’t fret! In this weekly column, Pima County Public Library staff let us in on some high-demand titles and suggest others to try while you wait!
Waiting for: Michael Connelly’s "Dark Sacred Night"
Try:
Tana French’s "The Trespasser"
S.J. Bolton’s "Now You See Me"
Waiting for: Jeanine Pirro’s "Liars, Leakers, and Liberals"
Try:
Ann Coulter’s "In Trump We Trust"
Bill O’Reilly’s "Old School: Life in the Sane Lane"
Waiting for: Jordan Peterson’s "12 Rules for Life, Book: An Antidote to Chaos"
Try:
Mark Nepo’s "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen"
Krista Tippett’s "Becoming Wise"
Waiting for: Catherine Coulter’s "Paradox"
Try:
Carla Negger’s "Thief’s Mark"
Becky Masterman’s "Rage Against the Dying"
Waiting for Lee Child’s "Past Tense"
Try:
Vince Flynn’s "American Assassin"
Brad Taylor’s "One Rough Man"