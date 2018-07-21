You never know who you’ll see on the PGA Tour. Two weeks ago, early 1990s Arizona All-American David Berganio, who is now 49, was given an exemption into the John Deere Classic in Iowa. Berganio, who was a Tour regular through the mid-1990s, playing in 164 events, injured his back about 10 years ago and was given eight exemptions by the PGA Tour. He has used three this year, failing to make the cut in all. It’s likely Berganio, who was a key part of Arizona’s 1992 NCAA championship team, will play in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson National next February, which could be his Champions Tour debut.