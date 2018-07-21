BYU tight end Matt Bushman was a first-team Freshman All-American tight end last season, catching 49 passes for 520 yards at BYU. The Sabino High School grad will return to Tucson for Arizona’s home opener on Sept. 1. He’s done more than just get ready for a homecoming this summer. In late June, Bushman married BYU volleyball player Emily Lewis. She is the daughter of Chad Lewis, a former BYU tight end who was a three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. Bushman is a Rob Gronkowski-type threat, 6 feet 5 inches and 250 pounds, who is expected to be the centerpiece of BYU’s new offense.