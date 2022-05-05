Your Digital Subscription Update

Your digital subscription to the Arizona Daily Star supports local journalism, something that matters more than ever. Our work keeps officials accountable, tells you how your tax dollars are being spent and helps you engage in life as an active citizen of Southern Arizona.

Today we want to make you aware of an upcoming increase in the price of your subscription. At the end of your current subscription term, the rate for your Arizona Daily Star/tucson.com subscription will be [-Dynamic_1-] per month plus tax. You will continue to receive our news and information in our daily e-newspaper and through all the digital devices that are convenient for you.

On our new Tucson.com website, you’ll find breaking news and investigative stories about our desert environment, local government and education, and Tucson restaurants and real estate. You can watch videos, listen to podcasts and see galleries of our photojournalists’ most compelling images. You can even have stories read to you by navigating to the story and clicking on the button above the headline.

We thank you for that support and pledge to keep bringing you the most important stories about coronavirus, our education system, the U.S.-Mexico border and more. If you have any questions, please e-mail us at circulation@tucson.com, go to tucson.com/faq for a live online chat, or call us toll free at 1-800-695-4492.

Sincerely,

Arizona Daily Star

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

