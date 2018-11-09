November is National Family Caregiver Month, and Pima Council on Aging in Tucson is putting together two events for family caregivers next week.
“Anyone who is a family caregiver of a loved one or who simply wants to find out more about local resources to help individuals who are caregivers is invited,” said Sandy Davenport, a Caregiver Specialist at PCOA.
Davenport will co-present a one-hour talk on Thursday, Nov. 15, at PCOA to raise community awareness about dementia, a memory loss condition, and ways to help families’ access available resources.
“Caregivers also are increasingly finding ways to improve the quality of life for themselves and their loved ones. They share their stories and offer constructive suggestions, humor and hope to others in support groups,” said Kim Rosenfeld, coordinator of family caregiver support groups at PCOA.
Dementia Friends Tucson is the title of Thursday’s one-hour talk presented by Davenport and Rosenfeld, running 10-11:00 a.m. at PCOA, at 8467 E. Broadway.
There is no cost, but RSVP is required. Call 305-3407 or email to dwaring@pcoa.org.
The PCOA Family Caregiver Support team has put together two free events Thursday for family caregivers. Among them:
10–11:00 a.m. Dementia Friends Tucson. People with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities. Individuals and families can help by becoming a Dementia Friend. The new community initiative will be presented by two PCOA Family Caregiver Specialists.
11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Celebrating Caregivers. To honor family caregivers, each individual who signs up to be at the open house will receive a copy of the recently updated guide, How to Be a Resilient Caregiver. The guide was published and provided by the Caregiver Consortium. Everyone who reserves a seat at the gathering will also be in the 1:30 p.m. drawing for a choice of three books:
- “Taking Time for Me: How Caregivers Can Effectively Deal with Stress” by Katherine Karr
- “Passages in Caregiving: Turning Chaos into Confidence” by Gail Sheehy
- “The Emotional Survival Guide for Caregivers: Looking After Yourself and Your Family While Helping an Aging Parent” by Barry J. Jacobs
“The challenges of being a family caregiver are many, but the important message is that caregivers DON’T have to do caregiving alone,” said Deb Waring, coordinator of Family Caregiver Services at PCOA.
The gathering for caregivers will include snacks, refreshments and chocolates, Waring added.