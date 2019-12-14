The No. 15 ranked Arizona Wildcats welcome No. 6 Gonzaga to Tucson for the first time since 2014 in what will also be the first ranked matchup at McKale Center since the Wildcats faced ASU in 2017.
Two of the West Coast's top programs head into the game ranked 10-1 with Gonzaga coming off a road win at Washington while the Cats are fresh off a 50-point win over Omaha.
The Zags have won the previous two matchups but have never beaten Arizona inside McKale. So who holds the edge in tonight's matchup?