While Minnesota forward Matthew Hurt turned down an offer from Arizona — he’s scheduled to announce April 19 among Duke, Kansas and Kentucky — Hurt said the Wildcats “will be great” for former club-ball teammate Zeke Nnaji.
Nnaji, he added, will also be great for the Wildcats.
“He’s 6-11, big, strong, can shoot it,” Hurt said. “I think he’ll surprise most fans and most people in Arizona how good he is ... and everybody else in that recruiting class is so good.”
Hurt and Nnaji played together last summer for DI Minnesota, which also featured four-star guard Tyrell Terry, who has signed to play for Stanford next season.