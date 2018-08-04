Zeke Nnaji expanding his range for 3 @ZekeNnaji_Hoopz for @D1Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TyLwk8j41c— Frankie Vision (@FrankieVision) July 21, 2018
Power forward • 6-10 • 215 pounds • Hopkins, Minnesota • 4 stars
Status: A popular target for Midwestern schools, Nnaji says distance is no factor. The forward said he wants to take unofficial visits this month and in September, then take official visits and make a decision by December.
He said it: Arizona has "had a lot of success at the next level at developing players, even players you may not have heard of. They just prepare them to play at the next level and that’s my goal to play at the next level after college.”