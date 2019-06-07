Zona 78 — 7301 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Jun 7, 2019 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View this post on Instagram 🍩It’s National Donut day! 🍩 Come in and enjoy a free house-made donut with the purchase of an entree! 🍩 • • • • #zona78 #tucsonlocal #donuts #dessert #nationaldonutday #tucsonfoodie #foodiesofinstagram #foodie A post shared by Zona 78 Tucson (@zona78tucson) on Jun 7, 2019 at 10:36am PDT Visit Zona 78 and get a free doughnut with the purchase of an entree. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you be driving? promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test?