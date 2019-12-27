History: Good and excellent ratings since 2008 until a probationary rating and a fail in August 2018, followed by a pass. Received a needs improvement rating Nov. 21.
What the inspector saw: Hand-wash sink in bar had utensils stored in it; hand-wash sink in dish-washing area had no water; foods stored at unsafe cold temperatures; foods stored past use-by date; mop sink not sealed to wall.
Follow-up: Passed follow-up inspection Dec. 2.
Comment: The general manager said all of the problems have been resolved and a repair had already been in progress in one case.