Zona 78

Zona 78

  • Updated

7301 E. Tanque Verde Road

History: Good and excellent ratings since 2008 until a probationary rating and a fail in August 2018, followed by a pass. Received a needs improvement rating Nov. 21.

What the inspector saw: Hand-wash sink in bar had utensils stored in it; hand-wash sink in dish-washing area had no water; foods stored at unsafe cold temperatures; foods stored past use-by date; mop sink not sealed to wall.

Follow-up: Passed follow-up inspection Dec. 2.

Comment: The general manager said all of the problems have been resolved and a repair had already been in progress in one case.

