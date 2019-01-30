While Miller has made his preference for man-to-man defense pretty clear over his near-decade at Arizona, there have been a couple of disadvantages lately as many of his Pac-12 peers lean more heavily on the zone.
For one, Miller said last week, it is getting harder to scout other teams’ offenses because video of games usually show those offenses facing zones.
Meanwhile, Hurley said he welcomed the idea of facing a man defense for a change.
“We may finally see a team that plays man defense again unless Sean decides to do something that we do not expect,” Hurley said. “That is nice. We are actually looking forward to that. We have faced a lot of zone lately.”
After last week’s misadventures in LA, the Wildcats have the Pac-12’s seventh-most efficient defense, allowing 103 points per 100 possessions.