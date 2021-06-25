Dan Baldwin is a respected author about the Paranormal and we have been friends through the Society of Southwest Authors for many years.
When I mentioned I had heard there may be a spirit from the "Other Side" who is said to revisit the property where Lupe’s Restaurant used to be, now and then, Dan agreed to meet on site and try to communicate with the spirit, or entity, from the "Other Side."
My wife and I accompanied Dan with the owner's permission and try to communicate with the spirit. Dan Baldwin brought his tape recorder and I brought mine.
The results are published in his most recent book "Paranormal Pendulum II".
On Page 165 is the transcript of the tape recordings that were made in the presence of my wife, Dan Baldwin, and me. Every word is exactly as it happened. This book of 407 pages has verbatim reproductions of the recordings of his communications with spirits from "The Other Side."
Dan Baldwin is renowned for his books about adventures in the Southwest.
He is also widely known for his books about finding persons who are lost, and his books about communication with spirits on the other side.
All I can add is that I believe Dan Baldwin has the grace to communicate with those on the other side who are willing to communicate with him.
My collection of his books is extensive, but this is one book I do suggest to those who are wondering if communication with those who have passed is possible, they should read this book and decide for themselves.
Do not enter the shed or property without the current owner's permission.