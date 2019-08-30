Since October of last year, SaddleBrooke hikers have volunteered over 3500 hours of trail work on the Oracle Passage of the Arizona National Scenic Trail. Hikers, runners, equestrian riders and bikers have expressed great appreciation for the trail work done by SaddleBrooke volunteers. The Oracle Passage is one of the best maintained on the Arizona Trail.
The Arizona Trail Association recognized the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club at the Annual Meeting earlier this year. Matthew Nelson, executive director, congratulated Ray Peale and Elisabeth Wheeler, co-stewards, for the club’s work.
The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club’s seasonal work parties will commence in October. The next session—and the next opportunity for hikers to contribute to this effort—will be on Wednesday, Oct. 16, departing SaddleBrooke at 7:30 a.m. from the MountainView parking lot. To join the camaraderie of three hours of volunteer trail work, email Elisabeth Wheeler, hikerelisabeth@gmail.com or Ray Peale, ray.peale@gmail.com.