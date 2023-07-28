The Second World War was a bloody conflict that lasted from 1939 to 1945. The war was waged between the Axis powers, which included Germany, Italy and Japan, and the Allied powers of France, Great Britain, the United States, the Soviet Union, and, to a lesser extent, China, according to Britannica.

The Start of WWIIWorld War II began when Adolf Hitler ordered the invasion of Poland, despite an agreement with the Soviets about control and division of the nation. Poland had guarantees of British and French military support should it be attacked by Germany. Therefore, when Hitler’s invasion began in late August 1939, Great Britain and France declared war on September 3, thus marking the onset of World War II. The war raged on for six-years, only coming to an end with Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day) on August 14, 1945.

The End of WWIISpeaking to a pool of reporters gathered at the White House, U.S. President Harry S. Truman announced the unconditional surrender of Japan at 7 p.m. on August 14, 1945. This occurred after Okinawa fell to U.S. forces on June 22, 1945, and after the United States dropped the first atomic bomb over Hiroshima on August 6. The Soviet Union then declared war on Japan. Subsequently, the U.S. dropped a second atomic bomb, this time over Nagasaki. According to the National World War II Museum, the two atomic bombs killed as many as 210,000 Japanese. Japan realized that victory was impossible and accepted terms of surrender.

V-J Day Varies?Four different days may be thought of as V-J Day: August 14, August 15, September 2, or September 3. According to the USO, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other nations celebrate V-J day on August 15. That date also is when Australia commemorates what they call Victory in the Pacific Day.

In the United States, V-J Day officially is acknowledged on September 2, 1945, or when the formal signing of the Instrument of Surrender took place aboard the battleship USS Missouri. China and Taiwan also designate September 2 as V-J Day. The Philippines recognizes V-J Day as September 3, 1945, because that is when General Tomoyuki Yamashita, military governor of Japan to the Philippines, surrendered.

Due to differences regarding time zones, some countries heard word of the Japanese surrender on August 14, 1945. That news sparked the famous Times Square kissing photo. Despite news reaching the United States and other areas on August 14, that day is not officially recognized as V-J Day even though some still mark this day as notable.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, President Truman received the surrender document and a second imperial rescript at the White House on September 7, 1945, officially bringing the war to a close.

World War II was a devastating time in the history of the globe, resulting in enormous loss of life, lasting emotional scars and vast damage. The world could finally breathe a collective sigh of relief when the war ended on V-J Day.