Orange Cheetos

Oh, how I hate Cheetos;
addictive, orange-colored demons.
Can’t eat one at a time,
must have a handful to satisfy.
Fingers get smeared,
stains appear
on face, lips, and clothes.
Whoever created these treats
must have owned a laundromat
knowing full well
the business Cheetos would bring
washing out the stains.
Federal investigation is demanded.
Do the owners of Cheetos
also own a series of laundromats?
Oh, they are so good to eat.
For me it is a daily treat.
Messy fingers and clothes
will not deter my desire
for these orange colored treats
even if my laundry bills soar.
What the heck?
Life without Cheetos?
Forget that, Jack!
—Stuart Watkins