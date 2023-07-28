Orange Cheetos

Oh, how I hate Cheetos;

addictive, orange-colored demons.

Can’t eat one at a time,

must have a handful to satisfy.

Fingers get smeared,

stains appear

on face, lips, and clothes.

Whoever created these treats

must have owned a laundromat

knowing full well

the business Cheetos would bring

washing out the stains.

Federal investigation is demanded.

Do the owners of Cheetos

also own a series of laundromats?

Oh, they are so good to eat.

For me it is a daily treat.

Messy fingers and clothes

will not deter my desire

for these orange colored treats

even if my laundry bills soar.

What the heck?

Life without Cheetos?

Forget that, Jack!

—Stuart Watkins