On Valentine's Day, the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) went on out to the "Love Shack" (otherwise known as the Cadillac Chaparral). Approximately 60 (wow!) folks brought their happy thoughts, appetites and dancing feet to the steakhouse. The Chaparral is not normally open on Monday, but they opened just for us, and we really appreciate that!
Keeping with the Valentine theme, we started off with a dance called "Love Repeats" to the song "A Love Worth Waiting for" and a dance called "Loco Amor" (Crazy Love). And, of course what would Valentine's be with "Chocolate" (the name of another song). Lovely ladies danced while their "better halves" watched, chatted and enjoyed a favorite beverage. But wait, here's a surprise. We do have one husband who dances with us. Yes, it's true. Men can line dance, too!
During a break from the dancing, dinner with served and our group feasted on steak, chicken and ribs. Yummy! Then, it was back to dancing to such songs as "Stuck on You", "Come Here You" and the romantic classic sung by Al Green, "Let's Stay Together." All in all, a pleasant way to spend Valentine's Day evening.
Would you like the join the Club or just want more information? Check out our website, sbldc.weebly.com. Or, email Sandy Gianotti at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions with no-pre-booking required. Club dues are just $10 per year. Next time the SBLDC returns to the Chaparral, maybe we will see you there!