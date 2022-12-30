On October 31, 1517 Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the church door at Wittenberg, Germany, thus beginning what became known as the Protestant Reformation. Is the Protestant Reformation still relevant in 2023? Since the Reformation many churches and denominations have emerged with different theologies and perspectives. Unfortunately, it seems many have forgotten the simple belief of Luther, Calvin, and Thomas Cranmer that salvation comes by God’s grace alone through faith alone.

Martin Luther and the other Reformers did not invent the idea of salvation by grace alone by faith alone. John Calvin carefully studied the Bible and especially the writings of Augustin, Bishop of Hippo (St. Augustine). Luther was an Augustinian monk, priest, and professor of theology. His rejection of Roman Catholic belief and practice came while studying and teaching on Paul’s letter to the Romans, where Paul states that “…all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.” This Biblical truth is repeated in other letters of Paul in the New Testament. And, as Paul notes, this goes back to the time of Abraham who was found righteous before God by faith. As Jesus hung on the cross, a thief being crucified next to Him asked Jesus to remember him when He came into His kingdom. Jesus replied, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” The thief had done nothing to earn his salvation. He had not been baptized, confirmed, or given his testimony before the church. The thief recognized that Jesus was God and placed his faith in Him.

Many of us have had unfortunate church experiences in which we felt that we were not good enough, that we were too sinful, or too far from God, to ever be worthy of His love and acceptance. Have you ever been told or understood that you were not good enough, not holy enough, not strong enough in your faith to be considered a Christian? Well, the good news, the real good news, is that we don’t have to be “good enough” because Jesus was good enough. He died for our sins, past, present, and future. If you are drawn to Jesus, even to consider Jesus, that means that He is already at work in you. God’s love, His forgiveness, and His invitation into His family is free. That is why Luther, Calvin, and the other Reformers are not only relevant now, but vital to our lives in these difficult times.