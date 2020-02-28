Over the last decade we’ve seen a trend in employment in which older individuals not only move from job to job within a profession, but completely change careers. In greater numbers, professionals are leaving secure, high paying careers to pursue their passion. One business sector that has benefited from this trend is the wine industry. I personally know a dozen individuals who have either completely changed their occupation or have taken on an encore career within the growing wine and spirits trade. And while the big three wine producing states are also the highest employers in this sector, an increasing number of opportunities exist within emerging regions, found in states such as Arizona and New Mexico.
While formal training isn’t required to work in a vineyard or winery, acquiring technical knowledge and hands-on skillsets under direct supervision is of great benefit to the novice entering the field. Meeting these needs, there are a number of regional universities and colleges that are creating enology and viticulture programs or making specialized study areas within already existing agricultural-based degrees. One institution here in Arizona that has met with great success is the Southwest Wine Center, based in Yavapai College. Located in Clarkedale, within the Verde Valley wine growing region, the Center offers three certificate programs, as well as their two-year AAS degree in Viticulture and Enology. The center has a working winery and 13-acre vineyards, where students gain a “comprehensive hands-on education from vineyard to bottle.” Critical to the nature of agriculture in the arid southwest the Center emphasizes environmentally sustainable practices and implements these practices throughout its land and facilities.
The center is managed by Michael Pierce, who studied at the University of California at Davis and Washington State University, as well as acquiring significant experience working at wineries in the United States and abroad. Approximately 100 students are enrolled in the Center’s programs and take classes through a combination of online and classroom-based instruction. Interestingly, the average age of these students is 48 1/2, most of whom are contemplating, or preparing for a complete change of career. Alumni of the program are spread throughout the wine growing regions in the state; with some who actually own and operate their own winery, while other alum gain experience working in the vineyards and wineries of well-established operations.
The education received at the center has paid dividends for a number of graduates, six of whom produced wines that were award winners at last November’s Arizona Republic Wine Competition. Even more impressive was that a wine produced by the students at the Southwest Wine Center; a Viognier, was the number one wine, receiving the Best in Show at the competition. I had the opportunity to taste the Viognier, as well as a number of the Center’s production wines and walked away quite impressed.
For those traveling to the Sedona area, the Center has a tasting room open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with wine available to purchase. Facility tours are also available, but I suggest calling ahead. Additional details about the programs and tasting room can be found at SouthwestWineCenter.org.
Returning this month to the Steam Pump Ranch on Oracle Rd. in Oro Valley is the ‘Off the Vine’ Festival. This event, held on Saturday, February 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will showcase a number of Arizona wineries from the three main growing regions of the state. It’s a great opportunity to sample wines and speak to the winemakers (including the SW Wine Center.) Arizona wines continue to make great strides and I encourage everyone to come out and discover their new in-state favorites. I will be helping my friends Mark and Rhona at the Zarpara booth that day so stop by and say hi. Advanced tickets can be purchased at a discount online at https://offthevineaz.com/.
Saluté
Tom Oetinger holds an advanced certification in wine & spirits from the WSET in London, England. He is available to assist you with your wine events or answer your wine questions at tjo1913@gmail.com.