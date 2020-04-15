The local nonprofit Downtown Tucson Partnership is bringing back its popular gift card offer for a third round this Friday, April 17. The second round last Friday sold out in just under two hours, according to a press release.
The deal is, you purchase a $25 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card that now works at 60 participating businesses in downtown Tucson.
The first round, which started Friday, April 3, raised $35,000 for downtown businesses in the form of 1,000 gift cards. The Downtown Tucson Partnership donated $10,000 for that effort. (Basically, you purchase the $25 and they kick in $10.) Then Rio Nuevo stepped with an additional $10,000. And now for the third round, HSL Properties is donating $10,000 more. The total amount raised will be $105,000.
The third round of the sale goes live Friday, April 17 at 6 a.m. and organizers expect it to sell out quickly. This time, they've amped up the number of businesses participating to 60. This includes restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas, gyms and more.
While you're allowed to purchase more than one gift card, you need to specify the restaurant or business where you plan to use it. Each card only works for one specific business. After you purchase, the Downtown Tucson Partnership buys those cards directly from the restaurant, giving them an immediate cash bump.
“This was such a creative idea. DTP’s ability to leverage their marketing pull to help us get through this time, it’s amazing," says Ten55 Brewing Co. co-owner Chris Squires in a Facebook message. "We already have a check on the way."
For a full list of participating businesses, head to the Downtown Tucson Partnership's website downtowntucson.org. To purchase a card, head here.