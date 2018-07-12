Get ready to save some $$$ when shopping, eating and doing business downtown this summer.
Downtown Desert Deals, brought to you by Downtown Tucson merchants, includes discounts from more than 35 businesses including restaurants, museums, bars, shops, entertainment venues, fitness studios and other businesses.
Click here for a full list of deals. In the meantime, here are a few highlights:
Atelier Laura Tanzer, 410 N. Toole Ave., suite 110: Mention the Downtown Tucson Partnership and receive 10% off your purchase of a garment (does not apply to accessories or scarves). Additionally, don't miss the August clearance sale where many items will be discounted by 70 percent.
Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street: Every Sunday from 4-10 p.m. get half off bottles of wine at the Cup Cafe.
Free filet with purchase of equal or greater value through Aug. 18. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Summer Grilled Margaritas, $10 summer special: Watermelon Jalapeno, Peach Mango and Pineapple Ginger all made with artisan Codigo 1530 Tequila.
Buy $100 dollar gift card, get $100 dollar gift card July 24 and 25.
Got All Your Marbles?, 220 E. Congress Street: Handmade here in Tucson by local artists William Skiles and Lisa Stotska. This is a 20-year-old line of jewelry that uses gems and stones interchangeably utilizing their patented tension technology. Get the Itty Bitty Chloe pendant on any length of a fine ball chain for $33. It comes with 10 marbles to be used interchangeably. Mention you heard about it through the Downtown Tucson Partnership and receive a free faux pearl with your purchase.
Kaelen Harwell Organic Day Spa, 30 S. Fifth Street: Save $15 on your choice of Red Wine or Desert Rain Facial.
Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.: Get a full summer of museum membership for your family for $30. Wander the galleries, take the kids to story time and create in the creative space. Click here for info on the Summer Pass.
Lash Factor Studio, 118 S. Fifth Ave.: Mention Downtown Desert Deals and get a full set of lash extensions for $99 (a $200 value). Also get five percent off all other services including injectables.