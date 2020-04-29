This list is filled with virtual zoos, social media challenges, theater performances, music, painting, crafting, interactive videos, fitness, storytimes, shopping and more!
Things are changing every day during the pandemic, so check for the latest information. Links are included with every activity listed.
Virtual Tucson Petting Zoo with Funny Foot Farm
Take a Zoom interactive meeting with the animals of your choice. The Virtual Fun Farm offers up close-up chats, facts about the animals — ask questions and watch them do funny things.
Cost: $30 for one enclosure and $50 for 3 enclosures
Visit Tucson Petting Zoo & Funny Foot Farm Facebook event page for more information.
Virtual spring Made in Tucson Market
Shop with 120 local artists, learn about their processes, and have an opportunity to purchase their work. The artists and merchants have made their websites available for you to shop online for the month of April and beyond.
When: Now thru April 30
Visit the Made in Tucson Market Facebook event for more information.
Take the "Drive-Less" pledge for healthy air and you could win a $100 gift card (Sponsored)
If you (like us) are driving way less these days, you are already helping Tucson's air quality. By skipping just one commute trip in your motor vehicle each week — by carpooling, taking transit or riding a bike instead — you can reduce air pollution about 1,000 pounds a year and help keep the air healthy for those you care about.
When we drive less we'll all win with cleaner air to breathe, and if you take the "Drive-Less" pledge you might win a $100 gift card! Read the Healthy Air Is In Our Hands Campaign and Contest Rules and then take the pledge for cleaner air.
Tucson Village Farm activities
Tucson Village Farm is offering fun activities you can do at home. Choose from take-and-make seed packets, color your own TVF buttons or the #QuaranCarrot Social Media Challenge. Just email tvf.seedpackets@gmail.com for templates and questions.
Visit Tucson Village Farm Facebook page for more information.
Live Mezcal Class
Learn about this amazing agave spirit with owner Grant Krueger of Reforma Modern Mexican.
When: Thursday, April 30, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Reforma Modern Mexican Facebook event page for more information.
Spring 2020 Online Book Fair
Have your children read all the books in the house? Shop the spring online book fair and have fun new selections shipped directly to your house! This event benefits Mesquite Elementary School in Vail.
When: Now through May 10
Visit the Mesquite Elementary Facebook event for more information.
Virtual Skincare Q&A
Take a Zoom class to learn from a local medical aesthetics expert in non-surgical facial rejuvenation. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers for you skincare concerns.
When: Saturday, May 2, 1-2:30 p.m.
Visit Mikel Kristi Skincare Facebook event page for more information.
Shop Goodwill Online
Do you miss your flea markets and thrifts store? Browse through neat finds and fun items with Southern Arizona Goodwill online shopping.
Visit Goodwill's website for more information.
Online Class with ZUZI Dance
Take a zoom class with ZUZI every week. Monday's class includes techniques to help keep you healthy in mind, body and spirit.
When: Monday, May 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Visit ZUZI Dance Facebook event page for more information.
Cooking Together: Preparing Prickly Pear Cactus
If you love prickly pear, join The Border Community Alliance for an online class to learn how to harvest, prepare and cook prickly pear cactus.
When: Tuesday, May 5, 2-3 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation
Visit The Border Community Alliance Facebook page for more information.
Cat-urday Live
While you're stuck at home, why not spend some time watching adorable kittens! This week Southern Arizona Cat Rescue will be playing with cute Sunkist orange tabby kittens on Facebook Live.
When: Saturday, May 2, 11-11:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Southern Arizona Cat Rescue Facebook event page for more information.
Intermediate Embroidery Workshop
Creative Kind will be going over five to six advanced embroidery stitches. You will also learn to create an intermediate embroidery piece.
When: Thursday, April 30, noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15
Visit Creative Kind's Facebook page for more information.
Tucson Local Band's Wednesday Night Live
Listen to live streaming music from local artist, Heather O’Day.
When: Wednesday, April 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Local Band's website for more information.
May the Fourth Be With You with Creative Juice
Join a live Facebook class with Creative Juice and create a Star Wars inspired painting.
When: Monday, May 4, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free class, but supply kits are available for purchase
Visit Creative Juice's Facebook page for more information.
Musical Chairs with Oro Valley Parks and Rec
Take musical chairs to the next level and try it blindfolded! The staff from Oro Valley Parks and Rec will show you a video demo of this new spin on a old indoor classic game.
Cost: Free
Check Oro Valley's Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information and more workouts.
Floor Polish Cardio Party-O!
Floor Polish is livestreaming all kinds of classes. Tune in for the studio's classic Cardio-Party-O!
When: Friday, April 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $7 and up
Visit Floor Polish's Facebook page for more information.
Nature Scavenger Hunt
Marana Parks and Rec has a fun scavenger hunt game you can play in your backyard or around your neighborhood.
Visit Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
School House Rock Bingo
Tucson Parks and Rec has a fun bingo game you can do at home, in your backyard and around your neighborhood.
Cost: Free
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec website for more information.
Mike Kanne with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Watch a Facebook live performance by local singer and songwriter, Mike Kanne on Crooked Tooth's Facebook page.
When: Wednesday, April 29, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but remember to grab a brew to-go from Crooked Tooth to enjoy with the performance
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook event page for more information.
Beauty and The Beast at Live Theatre Workshop
Watch a fairytale musical favorite of Beauty and the Beast. Live Theatre Workshop staff and performers will be chatting and answering questions live during and after the online performance.
When: Sunday, May 3, 1-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Live Theatre's website page for more information.
Little Possum and the Thing in the Pond: A story time performance
The Fox Tucson Theatre presents a story about a little possum's first time crossing the pond to get food for his family.
When: Tuesday, May 5, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Fox Theatre's Facebook event page for more information.
Crafting with Marana Parks and Rec
Marana Parks and Rec has a fun at-home cootie game that requires minimal supplies. Perfect for entertaining the kids!
Visit Marana Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Lorax Storytime
Take a break with Tucson Parks and Recreation Director Brent Dennis as he reads "The Lorax," by Dr. Seuss.
Visit Tucson Parks and Rec Facebook page for more information.
Fueling for Fitness
Join Tucson's Rising Phoenix Fitness and Defense for a sports nutrition seminar. Learn how to support your body’s optimal energy levels and improve your fitness and recovery time with food and supplements.
When: Saturday, May 9, 3-4 p.m.
Cost: Free, open to non-members too
Silver Sea Jewelry Live Sale
Shop for shiny accessories at Silver Sea Jewelery's Facebook live event. Shop over 50 items from local artists, enjoy musical entertainment and a gift with every purchase. Free local shipping and free domestic shipping with a $100 purchase.
When: Sunday, May 3 and 10, 4-6 p.m.
Visit Silver Sea Jewelry Facebook's event page for more information.
Thirsty Thursdays Live Stream
Gentle Ben's will be hosting virtual entertainment. You can join the fun on Twitch TV.
When: Thursday, April 30, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Gentle Bens's Facebook's page for more information.
Disney Singo Game Night with Crooked Tooth Brewery
Join Crooked Tooth Brewery for some Disney fun! Singo is a musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo. Instead of listening for a number, players are listening to their favorite Disney songs.
When: April 30, 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Crooked Tooth's Facebook page for more information.
Breakout StudioBreakout Studio is offering online classes through their YouTube page. Classes include meditation, bootybelly workout, jazz choreography, warm-ups and more.
Visit Breakout Studio Facebook page for more information.
Free Yoga with podFLOW2
Join Chelsea Ervin for a free podFLOW2 class hosted by Yoga Pod Tucson. This interactive class will be available on Zoom.
When: Thursday, April 23 and 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Visit Yoga Pod Tucson's Facebook event page for more information.
Livestreaming butterfly pavilion
Relax with a Tucson Botanical Gardens livestream webcam from inside the Cox Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion. Watch all of those pretty pretty butterflies from the comfort of your couch.
Cost: Free, donations accepted
Watch the butterfly webcam here.
Zoo To You
Explore the Reid Park Zoo through blogs, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for fun facts, fun photos, activity pages for kids and a behind-the-scenes sneak peak at the zoo.
When: New videos and activities posted daily at 9 a.m.; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Visit the Reid Park Zoo website for more information.
Make Way for Books Online Storytime
Cuddle with your kids on the couch and get ready for livestreaming with Make Way for Books. Download the free Make Way for Books app ahead of time so you can follow along with the books and activities.
When: April 29-30, 10:30-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Visit Make Way For Books Facebook page for more information.
Mildred and Dildred
Enjoy brain teasers, DIY crafts, isolation kits, board games with free delivery (over $30) in Tucson. Storytime is posted live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. daily.
Cost: Free
Visit Mildred and Dildred's Facebook page for more information.
Pima County Library children's e-reading room
The library still has tons of digital resources you can use for free with a library card (which you can now get over email). You can check out ebooks and audiobooks instantly with apps like Libby, OverDrive and RBdigital. The library also provides digital access to select comics and magazines.
Cost: Free
Check out some of the library's read-along options.
See the Tucson Museum of Art collection on social media
While the museum is closed, the Tucson Museum of Art is sharing artwork from their collection on Facebook and Instagram, so that you can #museumfromhome.
Cost: Free
Visit the Tucson Museum of Art's Facebook page for more information.
Boxing Incorporated at-home workouts
Boxing Incorporated is offering at-home workouts created by their instructors. Every day this week they will have a new video on their YouTube channel. These online classes are for everyone in the community, not just members.
Cost: Free
Visit Boxing Incorporated Facebook page for more information.