A giant holiday tree will be lit up Friday evening in a ceremony that kicks off a five-week holiday celebration downtown.
The Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony, at 5 p.m. in Jacome Plaza, is just the first of the many festivities planned by the Downtown Tucson Partnership.
To add to the spirit, more than 55 buildings and 150 trees are lit up in white lights and around 50 businesses will have decorated storefronts.
Desert Nights Downtown Lights is hosted annually by the partnership in an effort to encourage people to eat, drink, shop and play downtown for the holidays.
This year's tree lighting ceremony will include eight youth mariachi groups, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild lighting the tree.
The community holiday tree will be displayed from Nov. 23 through the end of the year.
Go here for updates on upcoming events.
If you go
What: Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23
Where: Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: Go here