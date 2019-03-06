Everyone 🎉
MHC Balloon Glow and Wine Tasting
Enjoy 10 hot air balloons, balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, food vendors, jumping castles, live entertainment, beer garden, wine tent, prizes and more. Event hosted by MHC Healthcare Foundation.
Where: Marana Heritage Arena, near N. Postvale Road and I-10 Eastbound Frontage Road
When: Saturday, March 9, 5-9 p.m.
Cost: $5 per car. Event is free, pay for for the activities you do. Access to wine tasting is $10 and taking a tethered balloon ride is $20 per person.
Asian Lantern Festival
The Reid Park Zoo, Confucius Institute at the University of Arizona, Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. and Tucson Chinese Cultural Center present more than 40 amazing lantern displays, authentic Asian cuisine, Chinese name writing, calligraphy, painting, music, crafts and more to Tucson.
Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct
When: Every day till March 23, 6-10 p.m.
Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free. Members get $2 off.
Get help with a mental health assessment by CPES Novelles
Experiencing difficulties at school, home or work can be frustrating, especially when you don't understand the cause or how to solve the problem.
As a leader in community behavioral health CPES Novelles psychologists can test for things like: ADHD, autism, depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, eating disorders, addictive and substance disorders and more. The CPES Psychological Assessment Center takes public and private insurance and referrals from a wide range of professionals as well as self and family referrals.
Click here to see the full list and make an appointment today.
Wild Wild West Con
This Steampunk festival includes concerts, street performers, special events, panels, workshops, rides and games.
Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road
When: Friday-Sunday, March 8-10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $7-$210
Cape Chase: Superhero Adaptive Race
Use your super powers to defeat a course full of villainous obstacles. This unique non-competitive race allows young athletes with special needs to experience up-to eight sensory obstacles along the course. Anyone can signup and participate. The event also includes a medal making craft, so you have something to wear at the finish line.
Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road
When: Saturday, March 9, check-in starts at 6:30 a.m., and race is from 8-11 a.m.
Cost: Pre-reg $15 and $25 day of the event.
Marana Rotary's Tour de Cookie
Bicyclists will ride a casual 30-mile loop while twelve community organizations will hand out cookies along the way.
Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave.
When: Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m. to noon
Cost: $40, ages 12 and under are free with a registered adult.
Spring planting class at Tucson Botanical Gardens
In this hands-on gardening class you'll learn how to soil prep, choose vegetables, plant seeds and much more. Plus, don't miss the planting demo where instructors will teach you how to grow 100 potatoes in just four square feet.
Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way
When: Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: $15, register here.
Arizona Distance Classic, Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon & 5K
Runners and walkers get to enjoy a breathtaking course, while the Santa Catalina Mountains keep them company on the journey to the finish line. Plentiful aid stations and cheer groups line the course. Every participant receives a finisher’s medal and post race refreshments.
Where: Meet at 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive, right across the street from the Western National Parks Association building
When: Sunday, March 10, 6-11:30 a.m.
Cost: $40-$75, register here.
Click here for more information about this event.
Family Day at TMA: 95th Birthday Party
Celebrate the Tucson Museum of Art's 95th Birthday this weekend. The museum will have crafting projects, a performance by Cirque Roots, workshops, performances, clown show for all ages, face painting, piñatas and a cake cutting ceremony.
Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Pet Parents 🐾🐾
SPEEK! Lecture series: Creating an outdoor area for your pet
Summer is right around the corner, so make sure you have everything your pet needs. Special guests from the Community Gardens of Tucson will show you how to create a safe and fun outdoor area for your pet. The class will also include a special craft for your pet.
Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road
When: Thursday, March 7, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $10, register here.
Gimme Shelter - A Rolling Stones tribute concert
This concert will feature more than seven rockin' local bands. While you're there, enjoy a beer garden, vendors and a variety of food trucks. Well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome. Bring a blanket or sit in the bleachers.
Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way
When: Saturday, March 9, noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: $10
Cats and Coffee at Big Heart Coffee
Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter and Big Heart Coffee are hosting a cat-tastic event. Learn the difference between therapy and service animals. Tasty pastries and a variety of coffee selections will be available for purr-chase.
Where: Big Heart Coffee, 4802 E. 22nd Street
When: Sunday, March 10, 2-4 p.m.
Cost: $10 donation
Woofstock and Adopt-A-Thon
Have a groovy time at Reid Park with your furry friends. There will be pet adoptions, demos, canine certifications, canine massages, microchipping, vaccinations, contests, prizes, food, entertainment, kid's zone, face painting and more righteous stuff.
Where: DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park
When: Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Furry Tales at TRAK
The furry/feathered friends at Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids are waiting for children to come visit and read with them this weekend. This is a great opportunity for kids that are lacking the self confidence to read aloud in class and socialize. Kids are welcome to choose a book from TRAK's collection or bring their favorite book from home.
Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road
When: Sunday, March 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids🎈
Kids gardening class at Harlow Gardens
Get your hands dirty with your kids and learn how to plant and grow tomatoes. All the supplies for your planting fun will be provided.
Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.
When: Saturday, March 9, 10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Outdoors Day at the International Wildlife Museum
Head over to the International Wildlife Museum for some wilderness fun. The kids will enjoy mini archery lessons, shows, nature hikes, BB gun shoot, mineral discovery, model planes, edible bugs, pony rides, petting zoo and more.
Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road
When: Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $5 and up
BFF 💃🏻
Plump Rumps Booty Bootcamp
Get your rear into gear this weekend at The Gym of Tucson. Get an amazing glute workout and learn techniques for future workouts.
Where: The Gym of Tucson, 4140 W. Ina Road, Suite 168
When: Saturday, March 9, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $15, register here.
Vida: Celebrating Women festival
This fun event celebrates Southern Arizona's female culinary artists and makers. Enjoy signature dishes and drinks created specifically for the festival by the greatest female chefs and mixologists. Profits from ticket sales will go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Event presented by Tucson Foodie, Yelp Tucson, Brunch Babes Tucson and Maynards Market & Kitchen.
Where: Tucson Historic Train Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave.
When: Saturday, March 9, 2-5 p.m.
Cost: $25 general admission
Free Mead Tasting at Caps & Corks
If your a beer fanatic, then this event is for you. Caps and Corks is hosting tasty complimentary sampling of a variety of meads.
Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100
When: Saturday, March 9, 5-7 p.m.
Cost: Free, but bring some cash for some tasty brews.
Yo-Glow at YogaOasis
Get ready for a vinyasa style class with a twist. Decorate yourself with neon paint and glow bracelets in a room illuminated by black lights to enhance the sensory experience on your mat.
Where: YogaOasis Central, 2631 N. Campbell Ave.
When: Saturday, March 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Arrive by 7 p.m. for body painting.
Cost: $10 in advance and $12 at the door
Movies🍿
The Cat Video Fest
Have a purrfect evening with some funny, frisky felines at The Loft. You're sure to have a good time watching more than 100 kitty shorts. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and the HOPE Animal Shelter.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Wednesday, March 6, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 9, 2-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $8-$12
Babe at The Loft Cinema
That'll do, pig! Watch a little piglet make new friends, get into trouble and save the farm.
Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.
When: Saturday, March 9, 10-11:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Sky Bar Cinema: Spiderman Homecoming
Relax on the couches, play games, enjoy drink specials and free popcorn during the movie.
Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.
When: Sunday, March 10, 6-8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free