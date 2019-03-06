MHC Balloon Glow and Wine Tasting

Everyone 🎉

Enjoy 10 hot air balloons, balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, food vendors, jumping castles, live entertainment, beer garden, wine tent, prizes and more. Event hosted by MHC Healthcare Foundation

Where: Marana Heritage Arena, near N. Postvale Road and I-10 Eastbound Frontage Road 

When: Saturday, March 9, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $5 per car. Event is free, pay for for the activities you do. Access to wine tasting is $10 and taking a tethered balloon ride is $20 per person.

Asian Lantern Festival

The Reid Park Zoo, Confucius Institute at the University of ArizonaTianyu Arts & Culture Inc. and Tucson Chinese Cultural Center present more than 40 amazing lantern displays, authentic Asian cuisine, Chinese name writing, calligraphy, painting, music, crafts and more to Tucson. 

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct

When: Every day till March 23, 6-10 p.m.

Cost: $18 adults, $16 ages 2-14, 1-year-old or younger are free. Members get $2 off.

Get help with a mental health assessment by CPES Novelles 

Experiencing difficulties at school, home or work can be frustrating, especially when you don't understand the cause or how to solve the problem.

As a leader in community behavioral health CPES Novelles psychologists can test for things like: ADHD, autism, depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, eating disorders, addictive and substance disorders and more. The CPES Psychological Assessment Center takes public and private insurance and referrals from a wide range of professionals as well as self and family referrals. 

Wild Wild West Con

This Steampunk festival includes concerts, street performers, special events, panels, workshops, rides and games. 

Where: Old Tucson, 201 S. Kinney Road

When: Friday-Sunday, March 8-10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $7-$210

Cape Chase: Superhero Adaptive Race

Use your super powers to defeat a course full of villainous obstacles. This unique non-competitive race allows young athletes with special needs to experience up-to eight sensory obstacles along the course. Anyone can signup and participate. The event also includes a medal making craft, so you have something to wear at the finish line.

Where: Marana Parks & Recreation, 13251 N. Lon Adams Road

When: Saturday, March 9, check-in starts at 6:30 a.m., and race is from 8-11 a.m.

Cost: Pre-reg $15 and $25 day of the event.

Marana Rotary's Tour de Cookie

Bicyclists will ride a casual 30-mile loop while twelve community organizations will hand out cookies along the way.

Where: Rillito Raceway Park, 4502 N. First Ave.

When: Saturday, March 9, 8 a.m. to noon

Cost: $40, ages 12 and under are free with a registered adult. 

Spring planting class at Tucson Botanical Gardens

In this hands-on gardening class you'll learn how to soil prep, choose vegetables, plant seeds and much more. Plus, don't miss the planting demo where instructors will teach you how to grow 100 potatoes in just four square feet.

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

When: Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $15, register here

Arizona Distance Classic, Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon & 5K

Runners and walkers get to enjoy a breathtaking course, while the Santa Catalina Mountains keep them company on the journey to the finish line. Plentiful aid stations and cheer groups line the course. Every participant receives a finisher’s medal and post race refreshments.

Where: Meet at 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive, right across the street from the Western National Parks Association building

When: Sunday, March 10, 6-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $40-$75, register here

Family Day at TMA: 95th Birthday Party

Celebrate the Tucson Museum of Art's 95th Birthday this weekend. The museum will have crafting projects, a performance by Cirque Roots, workshops, performances, clown show for all ages, face painting, piñatas and a cake cutting ceremony.

Where: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave.

When: Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Pet Parents 🐾🐾

SPEEK! Lecture series: Creating an outdoor area for your pet

Summer is right around the corner, so make sure you have everything your pet needs. Special guests from the Community Gardens of Tucson will show you how to create a safe and fun outdoor area for your pet. The class will also include a special craft for your pet. 

Where: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road

When: Thursday, March 7, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $10, register here

Gimme Shelter - A Rolling Stones tribute concert

This concert will feature more than seven rockin' local bands. While you're there, enjoy a beer garden, vendors and a variety of food trucks. Well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome. Bring a blanket or sit in the bleachers.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

When: Saturday, March 9, noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $10

Cats and Coffee at Big Heart Coffee

Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter and Big Heart Coffee are hosting a cat-tastic event. Learn the difference between therapy and service animals. Tasty pastries and a variety of coffee selections will be available for purr-chase.

Where: Big Heart Coffee, 4802 E. 22nd Street

When: Sunday, March 10, 2-4 p.m.

Cost: $10 donation

Woofstock and Adopt-A-Thon

Have a groovy time at Reid Park with your furry friends. There will be pet adoptions, demos,  canine certifications, canine massages, microchipping, vaccinations, contests, prizes, food, entertainment, kid's zone, face painting and more righteous stuff. 

Where: DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park

When: Sunday, March 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Furry Tales at TRAK

The furry/feathered friends at Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids are waiting for children to come visit and read with them this weekend. This is a great opportunity for kids that are lacking the self confidence to read aloud in class and socialize. Kids are welcome to choose a book from TRAK's collection or bring their favorite book from home.

Where: Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids, 3250 E. Allen Road

When: Sunday, March 10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. 

Cost: Free

Kids🎈

Kids gardening class at Harlow Gardens

Get your hands dirty with your kids and learn how to plant and grow tomatoes. All the supplies for your planting fun will be provided. 

Where: Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima St.

When: Saturday, March 9, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Outdoors Day at the International Wildlife Museum

Head over to the International Wildlife Museum for some wilderness fun. The kids will enjoy mini archery lessons, shows, nature hikes, BB gun shoot, mineral discovery, model planes, edible bugs, pony rides, petting zoo and more.

Where: International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road

When: Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $5 and up

BFF 💃🏻

Plump Rumps Booty Bootcamp

Get your rear into gear this weekend at The Gym of Tucson. Get an amazing glute workout and learn techniques for future workouts.

Where: The Gym of Tucson, 4140 W. Ina Road, Suite 168

When: Saturday, March 9, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $15, register here

Vida: Celebrating Women festival

This fun event celebrates Southern Arizona's female culinary artists and makers. Enjoy signature dishes and drinks created specifically for the festival by the greatest female chefs and mixologists. Profits from ticket sales will go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Event presented by Tucson Foodie, Yelp Tucson, Brunch Babes Tucson and Maynards Market & Kitchen.

Where: Tucson Historic Train Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave.

When: Saturday, March 9, 2-5 p.m.

Cost: $25 general admission

Free Mead Tasting at Caps & Corks

If your a beer fanatic, then this event is for you. Caps and Corks is hosting tasty complimentary sampling of a variety of meads.

Where: Caps & Corks, 3830 W. River Road, Ste. 100

When: Saturday, March 9, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free, but bring some cash for some tasty brews.

Yo-Glow at YogaOasis

Get ready for a vinyasa style class with a twist. Decorate yourself with neon paint and glow bracelets in a room illuminated by black lights to enhance the sensory experience on your mat. 

Where: YogaOasis Central, 2631 N. Campbell Ave.

When: Saturday, March 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Arrive by 7 p.m. for ​body painting.

Cost: $10 in advance and $12 at the door

Movies🍿

The Cat Video Fest 

Have a purrfect evening with some funny, frisky felines at The Loft. You're sure to have a good time watching more than 100 kitty shorts. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and the HOPE Animal Shelter.

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Wednesday, March 6, 7:30-9 p.m. and Saturday, March 9, 2-2:30 p.m. 

Cost: $8-$12

Babe at The Loft Cinema

That'll do, pig! Watch a little piglet make new friends, get into trouble and save the farm. 

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

When: Saturday, March 9, 10-11:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Sky Bar Cinema: Spiderman Homecoming

Relax on the couches, play games, enjoy drink specials and free popcorn during the movie. 

Where: Sky Bar, 536 N. Fourth Ave.

When: Sunday, March 10, 6-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

