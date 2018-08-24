New playgroup brings toddlers and elderly Tucsonans together
As Betty Walker is wheeled into a room filled with toddlers, moms and other residents of the skilled nursing facility, a huge smile lights up her face.
A small child hands her a bean bag to use during the next song.
Walker puts it on her head, still smiling, as Erika Christianson leads the group of about 10 children, their caregivers and 10 other seniors through the movements of a song.
"Put it on your head and walk around the room," Christianson instructs the kids.
The children giggle as they try to keep the beanbags on their heads, bringing more smiles to the residents' faces.
"Put it on your shoulder," Christianson says to one of the residents. "This is a workout for you, Russell."
Christianson is one of the leaders of Young at Heart, a new inter-generational playgroup hosted by Little Cardboard Rocket, which meets twice a month at Life Care Center of Tucson.
At each meeting, up to 20 children along with their parents or caregivers gather to sing, dance, listen to stories and make crafts with residents of the center.
"I wanted to start a playgroup at a local nursing home because I believe play should not end after childhood," says Joanna Urbina, owner and instructor at Little Cardboard Rocket. "Play is vital to a child's development and is equally vital to the mental health, community building and overall health of adult generations."
Life Care Center is happy to have the play group available for its residents, especially since many of them have few visitors.
"The social interaction is huge," says Morgianna Correa, activities director. "It brings back their youthful spirit. They're happy. They laugh and smile. They're building relationships with these children."
The interactions are good for the children as well, especially those who don't have grandparents nearby, Christianson says.
"It's kinda neat to have them listen to music from that generation and build relationships," Christianson says. "We have families who attended last session and paired up with the same residents. I think that's so special to have surrogate grandparents in the community."
That's what happened with Kelly Dyer and her two children, who are 1 and 3 years old.
"We signed up and became buddies with David and came back to continue our friendship with him," Dyer said. "He asks about the kids. When we started he was new here and didn't know anybody. His family is in Phoenix."
Residents say having the children there takes them back to when they were younger.
"I used to work with kids," says resident, Lori Ludwig. "I was a teacher. I really enjoy the little ones."
The last part of the play group is craft time. This week, the children pair up with residents to create bug magnets together.
Christianson and her 2-year-old daughter Kathryn sit with Russell Waggoner and draw spiders using thumbprints as the body.
"Do you like it?" Erika asks her daughter.
"Yeah!" she says as she looks up at Waggoner and smiles.
Wagner says his spider is "OK." But the craft isn't why he's there.
"The kids are the best part," he says.
Details
What: Young at Heart playgroup
When: 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month through Nov. 28. Another session will start at the end of January.
Where: Life Care Center of Tucson, 6211 N. La Cholla Blvd.
Cost: Free
Info: Go once or sign up for the full session. Adults who go more than once will need to get a TB test. Go here for more info and to register.
Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson