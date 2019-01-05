You know those promises you made to yourself while toasting 2019?
Well, now it's time to actually make them happen.
We know that's easier said than done when your resolve starts to wane a few months in so we made this handy list of places in Tucson that'll help you reach your goals.
Resolution: I want to travel
If you've resolved to travel more this year, you're not alone. According to a survey on the top 2019 New Year's resolutions by offerup.com, 33 percent of Arizona participants said they wanted to travel more.
For trips inside Arizona and Mexico, check our road trip series for ideas. Andi Berlin and Samantha Munsey will show you all of the best places to eat and cool stops along the way. Best thing is, these places are easily accessible and affordable.
Travel agent
If you aren't sure how to go about making a trip happen, visit a local travel agent. Locally-owned Bon Voyage Travel has been in the business since 1976 and can help you plan your vacation from cruises to land adventures here and abroad. Go here for info.
Groupon
Ok, this isn't necessarily specific to Tucson, but definitely worth a mention.
If you want to travel on the cheap, check out the getaway deals on Groupon. There's currently a 9-day guided tour of China with hotels and round-trip airfare from Phoenix starting at $649.
There are also a slew of other deals on hotels, beach vacations, adventure vacations, family getaways and more.
Just make sure to check the small print for other fees on these deals.
Resolution: I want to get in shape
This one is always on the top resolutions lists. Lucky for us, Tucson has lots of opportunities to exercise.
To get an idea of specific classes, read our series of first-person accounts of local workouts. We (Johanna Willett and Angela Pittenger) try various classes around town and tell you what they're really like.
Or, go to one of these:
Meet Me at Maynard's
It's way easier to exercise if you can do it in a social setting. So, grab the family, your friends or your dog and go to Meet Me at Maynards, which is a weekly walk/run through downtown for all ages and abilities. It's free, it's fun and you get discounts at area businesses for participating. Check in at 5:15 p.m. at Maynards Market, 400 E. Toole. Click here for details.
If you'd rather do yoga, you can do that at YogaOasis, 245 E. Congress, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for $5. Check in at Maynards and get your hand stamped first, do yoga, then join in for the closing ceremony.
Go here for details
HIIT
Floor Polish Dance + Fitness, 408 N. Fourth Ave., has started a new series of High Intensity Interval Training workouts at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
This style of exercise uses short bursts of activity followed by quick rest periods to get the heart rate up, maximize output and increase endurance over time.
Classes are $6. Go here for details.
Baby + Me Yoga Series
This is a five week series where you'll move gently, sing songs and interact with your baby — six-weeks to crawling — through movement and breath.
Classes take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 16, at Om Yoga, 5961 N. Oracle Road. The series costs $65 or drop in for $15 per class.
Go here to register.
Join a running group
Southern Arizona Roadrunners has a weekly group called The Workout Group, or WOG that meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights at Reid Park baseball fields. All types of runners — from novice to expert — go to this group to work out in a supportive environment. If you're interested, drop in and check it out before you decide to commit. If you do sign up, it'll be $130 for the year, $75 per semester or $25 per month. Go here for info.
Fleet Feet Tucson is hosting a No Boundaries: 5K Run/Walk Training group that meets at 7 a.m. on Saturdays. Whether you're looking to walk or learn to run, you can sign up. The 10-week group costs $90. Go here for info.
Go hiking
This is a great way to not only get in shape but to get outside more.
We recommend Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. There are tons of trails to explore that are both challenging and beautiful.
It'll cost $5 to park or for $20 you can get a Coronado Recreation pass which is valid at Sabino, Mount Lemmon and Madera Canyon all year.
Resolution: I want to learn a new skill
Art
Learn how to draw and paint with one of the many classes at The Drawing Studio, 2760 N. Tucson Blvd. It even has open studio where you can drop in to draw or paint figures. Each three-hour open studio session is $10. Bring your own drawing stuff. Click here to learn more.
Sewing
Part sewing studio, part fabric boutique, Sew Hip, 3400 E. Speedway, Suite 120, offers a bunch of sewing and crafting classes, workshops and private lessons for all ages and skill levels.
Learn the basics in Sewing 101. You'll complete three projects during a four week period. Materials are included for most projects. The cost is $115.
Click here for more info.
Cooking
If you'd love to up your cooking game, check out the Garden Kitchen.
Each month there's an event called Fit First Saturdays which includes a physical activity, food demonstration and a gardening class. There are also a variety of cooking classes each month.
The Garden Kitchen is located at 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Go here for info.
Juggling
Learn the art of juggling and balance as a circus student.
The Circus Academy of Tucson offers a variety of classes including juggling, balance and aerial silks. Drop-in classes cost $23 or get a 10-class pass for $134. Go here for info.
All the things
You can learn the basics of wood shop and metal shop, how to sew or print 3D objects at Xerocraft. Prices vary depending on which class you're interested in, ranging from free to $10.
Xerocraft is located at 101 W. Sixth Street, Suite 101. Go here for a schedule.
Resolution: Get organized
Journaling
Learn how to keep a bullet journal to help you stay on track all year.
Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway, is holding a studio night at 6 p.m. Jan. 25. The class is entirely free, including supplies. Reserve your space by emailing eastevents@bookmans.com.
Vision Board Workshop
Work with the ladies from Creative Tribe for a night of crafting, coffee and company.
You'll design the lifestyle you want, set goals to get there and create a vision board to keep you inspired all year. Your $37 ticket includes supplies, your take-home plaque, unlimited coffee and pan dulce from Cafe Con Leche.
The workshop takes place at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at American Eat Co., 1439 S. Fourth Ave.
Resolution: I'm gonna start my own business
The Pima County Public Library hosts weekly workshops on starting a business. In its "Want to Start Your Business" sessions you'll get individual instruction on business start up topics like turning your idea into a business plan, determining the skills you need to be successful, getting info on licensing, taxes and finance and connecting you to community resources. These are free workshops. Go here for info.
SCORE Southern Arizona offers free business consulting and mentoring services and workshops. Mentors are volunteers who are dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed. Upcoming workshop topics include Marketing Your Business, Financing Your Business and Growing Your Sales. Go here for details.
Startup Coffee is a free weekly morning event where you'll hear from new and up-and-coming startups as well as more established companies, organizations and mentors about how they started and grew their business. You'll also have the chance to network before and after.
This is a program of Startup Tucson, a local nonprofit that connects mentors and entrepreneurs. Startup Coffee takes place at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays at Connect Coworking, 33 S. Fifth Ave.
Go here for more info on Startup Tucson.
Resolution: I want to make new friends
Who couldn't use a few more friends in their circle. And, some of the things already mentioned, like joining a running group, are great ways to meet new people that have the same interests. Reporter Johanna Willett explored this topic last year and provided tons of ideas (Thanks!). You can find that here and read on for more.
Get involved
Earlier this year, we covered the #InvestinEd initiative and met amazing women who all seemed to be great friends at one of the signing events. Come to find out, many of them had JUST met through this cause they all cared so deeply about. Figure out what you care about and show up to events surrounding that cause.
Join a group
Tucson Moms is a non-profit group that works to create a support network for moms with young kids through social camaraderie and volunteerism. The group has weekly playgroups, support groups, family events, mom's night outs, volunteer opportunities and charity drives. There are membership dues, but it's pretty affordable from $15-$38. Go here for info.
Little Cardboard Rocket hosts parent and me programs and events for preschool age kiddos and their parents or caregivers. It's run by moms with teaching backgrounds. Going to these is a great way to meet mom friends and for your kiddos to make new friends too. Go here for info.
Girls Pint Out is a group of women who get together and try new beers. So, if you love beer or want to learn more about the local craft beer scene, this group is for you. All you have to do is show up at the next outing. Follow the group on FB to keep updated on its happenings.
Play a sport
We hear you can't beat the roller derby for meeting awesome lady friends. Tucson Roller Derby was formed in 2003 and has four home teams. The next orientation for its Fresh Meat class is at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation building, 375 S. Euclid Ave.
There's also women's rugby. That's right, Tucson has a team called Old Pueblo Lightning Women's Rugby. The team holds periodic rookie clinics so you can check it out. Go here for info.
Resolution: I want to get to know Tucson better
Tumamoc Hill
See the city from up high on top of Tumamoc Hill. You get a twofer with this one, since it's also a great workout to walk it.
The road up and down the hill is paved and gains about 700 feet in elevation. The 1.5 mile trek up is a great workout, with breathtaking views of the city as your reward.
It's west of downtown and "A" Mountain, near North Silverbell and West Anklam Roads.
Keep in mind that the road will be closed for a couple weeks starting Jan. 22 and should reopen Feb. 1.
Hotel Congress
Hotel Congress, 311 Congress Street, is famous because it's where John Dillinger was captured way back when. Now, it's a hot-spot for night life, food and events. On any given night you can eat at the Cup Cafe, get drinks at the bar or go dancing in the club. Plus, there are concerts and other events. Go here to check it out.
Saguaro National Park East or West
Tucson is flanked on both the east and west sides by Saguaro National Park. At either place, you'll have trails to hike and saguaros as far as the eye can see.
Mission San Xavier del Bac
Visit the Spanish Catholic mission located about ten miles south of downtown to learn a little of the region's history.
Check out its museum and watch the 20-minute video to learn all about it. It'll give you a sense of the way people lived at the mission. There's also a gift shop with items like t-shirts and authentic Tohono O'odham baskets made on the reservation.
Go here for more info.
Presidio San Agustin Del Tucson Museum
This re-creation of the Tucson Presidio built in 1775 will give you a glimpse back in time to learn about life as an early Tucsonan. Docent-led tours talk about life in the Santa Cruz Valley for early Native Americans, Presidio residents and settlers. Tours are provided at 11 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. You can take the whole family to Family Adventure Hour on the fourth Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. Go here for info. The presidio is located at 196 N. Court Ave.