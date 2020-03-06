Ad attacks Pima County sheriff over recent allegations

It was the second advertisement in as many months calling for a new leader for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The picture featured Sheriff Mark Napier with a stretched, Pinocchio-like nose, and reads “A State Commission says Sheriff Napier — and his top command — LIED UNDER OATH! If you can’t trust your Sheriff, who can you trust?”

It appeared in last Sunday’s Arizona Daily Star.

“I don’t believe any of them. I think they lied to us,” also appears at the bottom of the anti-Napier ad.

The quote was taken from Mike Hellon, a member of the Law Enforcement Merit and System Council, stemming from allegations Napier and members of his command staff committed perjury during a merit board hearing.

The ad was paid for by “Nanos for Sheriff” in support of Napier’s predecessor, Chris Nanos, who is seeking the post after losing in the 2016 election.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.