"Politics sometimes does attract rare gems like Council Member Santa Cruz. She fearlessly and effectively represents her constituents, leading with integrity and deep care for Ward 1 residents. "
"...we must individually reach out to our government leaders and tell them to Keep it Public!"
"This project will reduce the quality of life and create public safety issues for current and new residents."
"I don’t know about you, but this LD17 voter DEMANDS my elected representatives work for us ALL here in LD17 irrespective of political leanings."
Letters to the Editor for June 24
"For now, these unsung heroes keep bringing a victim back alive. They do it even when the desperate caller has gone somewhere they probably shouldn’t have — somewhere they couldn’t leave without help."
"The urgent demand for video information reliance through social media and other platforms forms the ideal quest to embrace animation as opposed to real videos."
Republican Victoria Lem is running for City Council in Ward 1. Due to a misunderstanding, she did not submit answers to the recent candidate survey used to create the series of stories on candidates’ positions which has been published over the past week. The Arizona Daily Star offered her th…
Re: the May 18 article "Court tosses jaguar habitat protection at Rosemont Mine site."
Re: the June 18 article "Poll: Democrats, Republicans share core values."
Republicans in the legislature are up in arms over a democrat hiding their bibles. After producing fake ballots, denying the election results, and covering up for Trump they needed those bibles to soothe their troubled souls. Praise the lord they found the right person to blame for losing th…
Almost 70 years ago my mother told me I was responsible for my own actions. Saying others are doing this would not be an excuse. Republicans defense of Trump is saying that Biden, Hillary, and Pence also had classified material, despite that none of the above tried to obstruct and hide docum…
Re “Equal justice Trump vs. Clinton vs. Biden” the author equates Trump’s indictment with allegations against Clinton and Biden. Allegations alone cannot support a criminal prosecution. The grand jury’s indictment of Trump was based on testimony under oath and other evidence, some described …
While campaigning for office, Governor Hobbs promised to protect Arizonans from the bad bills that would inevitably come her way. She has kept that promise.
Donald Trump believes that he is a special person who can get away with anything.
An inspirational editorial in June 21 print edition of the Arizona Daily Star. Michelle Villegas Tapia's opinion piece is a well-written and moving statement of her life story, and a damming indictment of the Republican party's continued attack on the DACA program. She is correct to urge us …
Question to candidates: What should the City of Tucson do to help Tucson's economy?
