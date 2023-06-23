 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Election Questionnaire: Victoria Lem

City Election Questionnaire: Victoria Lem

Republican Victoria Lem is running for City Council in Ward 1. Due to a misunderstanding, she did not submit answers to the recent candidate survey used to create the series of stories on candidates’ positions which has been published over the past week. The Arizona Daily Star offered her th…

Letter: Republican's bibles

Letter: Republican's bibles

Republicans in the legislature are up in arms over a democrat hiding their bibles. After producing fake ballots, denying the election results, and covering up for Trump they needed those bibles to soothe their troubled souls. Praise the lord they found the right person to blame for losing th…

Letter: Responsibility

Letter: Responsibility

Almost 70 years ago my mother told me I was responsible for my own actions. Saying others are doing this would not be an excuse. Republicans defense of Trump is saying that Biden, Hillary, and Pence also had classified material, despite that none of the above tried to obstruct and hide docum…

Letter: Equal justice Trump vs. Clinton vs. Biden

Letter: Equal justice Trump vs. Clinton vs. Biden

Re “Equal justice Trump vs. Clinton vs. Biden” the author equates Trump’s indictment with allegations against Clinton and Biden. Allegations alone cannot support a criminal prosecution. The grand jury’s indictment of Trump was based on testimony under oath and other evidence, some described …

Letter: Hobbs Keeps Her Promise

Letter: Hobbs Keeps Her Promise

    While campaigning for office, Governor Hobbs promised to protect Arizonans from the bad bills that would inevitably come her way. She has kept that promise.

    Letter: Fight for DACA

    Letter: Fight for DACA

      An inspirational editorial in June 21 print edition of the Arizona Daily Star. Michelle Villegas Tapia's opinion piece is a well-written and moving statement of her life story, and a damming indictment of the Republican party's continued attack on the DACA program. She is correct to urge us …

