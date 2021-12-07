Adam Goldstein, Adara Wealth Management
Adam is passionate about making a meaningfully positive impact in the community. He believes that everyone can make a difference in the lives of others. As a proud alumni of the University of Arizona, he is a member of the Arizona A-Club Letterwinners and a contributor to the Eller Business School. Adam is an active a volunteer with the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona—where he was honored with their “Young Man of the Year” award. He is a member of the Nexus Executives and the non-profit Empower Coalition, which plays a vital role in supporting organizations that support the health, well-being, and lives of our veteran heroes in Southern Arizona. He serves on the finance committee for the Ronald McDonald House and was a member of the board for several years. Adam graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona and completed a Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) from the American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.