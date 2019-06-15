Arizona’s 2012 All-Pac-12 guard Kyle Fogg will not play in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a $2 million winner-take-all event that Fogg’s team, Overseas Elite, has won four years in succession, 25-0 overall. The TBT has grown to 64 teams, and now is operated with an NCAA Tournament-type bracket at eight regional sites. Overseas Elite will defend its four titles, but Fogg, who averaged 34.4 points this year for China’s Guangzhou Long-Lions, is not listed on the roster. At 29, he has played in the NBA G League, and in Spain, Belgium, Germany and Spain and is now a free agent, taking the summer off for once.